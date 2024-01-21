Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian woman to receive Honorary Award at Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh

Alia Bhatt is one of the most prolific actresses in the entertainment industry. She was featured in several successful films and received the National Film Awards in 2023 for her amazing performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, her award list includes one more prestigious award as she received the Honorary Award at the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh.

Alia Bhatt is an actress, producer, and entrepreneur. She was conferred with the Honorary Award at the Joy Awars 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 20 for her extraordinary contribution to the field of cinema. She became the first Indian woman to receive this prestigious award. In a career spanning 12 years, Alia has proved her acting prowess and cemented her position as one of the most loved superstars.

For the award event, Alia stunned in a draped Ajrakh print saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse. The saree interestingly featured a trail that highlighted the aestheticity of the look. She opted for minimalistic makeup and let her hair down in loose curls. Bhatt accessorized with selected striking gold earrings and was looking picture-perfect. The actress received a lot of praise for her look on social media.

Alia Bhatt's speech at the event in Riyadh

During her acceptance speech at the event, Alia Bhatt extended her gratitude and said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen. It's truly an extraordinary night."

Expressing her love for movies, Alia further shared, "I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action.' That's how much cinema means to me."

"One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of the movies," the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress concluded.

