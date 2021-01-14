Alia Bhatt to begin crucial schedule for Gangubai Kathiawadi, cast & crew transition from night to day shoots.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with the film's lead actor Alia Bhatt and his crew has been shooting the film's night scenes back to back. They will now shift to outdoor day shoots.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi witness multiple pitstops ever since it commenced shooting. Now, with shoot being resumed in full force, the director is all set to begin the next phase. For the unversed, SLB along with the film's lead actor and his crew has been shooting the film's night scenes back to back since December. And now that the night schedule is wrapped up, the director will be kick-starting the day schedule of the film.

For the same, the team has erected another set close to the existing set in Goregaon's Film City. This set will see Alia Bhatt's character giving speeches as she rallies for protection of sex workers.

A source told Mid-Day, “The upcoming stint will apparently focus on early 1960 when those living in the vicinity of Kamathipura wanted the red-light belt evacuated. Gangubai had spearheaded the movement against the evacuation of sex workers. The film’s team has erected a small set at Joker Maidan in Film City, complete with a dais and a wide open space for rallies, as Alia’s character will be seen delivering speeches, and hosting marches."

For the unversed, Alia will be essaying Gangubai Kothewali who was the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura back in the 1960s. The actress has been prepping and shooting simultaneously along with her first south film RRR. Just last month, Alia spent a week in Hyderabad with the RRR team of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s 'post a pic' trend gives fans glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's framed Barcelona jersey, RRR sets & more

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×