Alia Bhatt begins 2020’s first working day with Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2; Says ‘back to the grind day 1’

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her first working day of 2020 after she returned from a vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Check it out.

Last evening, returned from her New Year’s getaway with and Ayan Mukerji. Photos of the Brahmastra trio were shared on social media where Ranbir, Alia and Ayan made their way back to the city. Alia had ended 2019 by commencing the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, as she made her way back to Mumbai, the Brahmastra actress has commenced her workday of the new year with a smile. Alia shared a glimpse of the same on social media.

Alia took to Instagram to share a photo as she geared up for the first working day of 2020 with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2. In the picture, we can only see a glimpse of Alia’s face as she holds onto a pink pillow. Alia captioned the photo as, “Back to the grind day 1. 2020!! I’m ready :)” Alia seemed to be elated about resuming work on father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The film’s shoot had started back in 2019 from Ooty where Pooja Bhatt had also joined Alia for the shooting.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. In Sadak 2, Alia will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja and Sanjay. Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand, Jisshu Sengupta will also be a part of the film. Alia has been stoked about working with her father. Time and again, the Raazi star has mentioned that while working on Sadak 2, it feels great as it’s her first collaboration with her father. Sadak 2 is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and is slated to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

