Alia Bhatt begins shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; Calls it a gift from Santa

Alia Bhatt, who has been excited about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has reportedly begun shooting for the movie.

It is no hidden fact that has been yearning to work with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While the actress was heartbroken after starrer Inshallah was shelved, she took a sigh of relief after she was roped in for Bhansali’s next directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was reported that Alia will be playing the titular role and she was undoubtedly beaming with happiness. And while the Raazi actress has been excited about collaborating with Bhansali for the first time, it is reported that she has finally begun shooting for this much talked about movie.

Dropping hints about the shooting Alia shared an intriguing post on her Instagram account wherein she called Gangubai Kathiawadi a gift she had received from Santa this year. Looks like Alia is calling Bhansali her ‘Santa’ here. Interestingly, the Gully Boy actress shared a glimpse of her vanity van from the shooting of the movie. The picture featured the main door of the vanity van which had Gangubai written on it. Alia captioned the picture as, “Look what Santa gave me this year.”

Talking about Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Alia will be seen playing the role of a matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Earlier, the actress has confirmed her part in the movie with a special announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter. Calling is a special film, Alia emphasised that while people have heard the name Gangubai Kathiawadi, it is a story they haven’t heard.

According to media reports, the Bhansali directorial will also star and Vijay Raaz in key roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be hitting the screens on September 11 next year.

Credits :Instagram

