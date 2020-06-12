Alia Bhatt on being called detached like Ranbir Kapoor: It’s not because of him, I’ve always been this way

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for a long time. In a throwback interview in 2019, Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and revealed how the actor has been a great friend to her.

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, and seem to have garnered the world’s attention since they opened up about their relationship. Even before their first film Brahmastra has hit the screens, Alia and Ranbir enjoy a massive fan base and whenever the two stepped out together, their photos win the internet. Back in 2019, Alia opened up for the first time in detail about her relationship with Ranbir in an interview and revealed how things have been with her ‘brilliant friend.’

Back in 2019, in an interview with Filmfare, Alia shared that when she first met Ranbir, she knew he was the one. The Raazi star was all praises for the Sanju actor and mentioned that he is one of the simplest human beings. In the same interview, Alia even shared that she wished to be as nice as Ranbir. Not just this, when Alia was asked about having developed an air of detachment just like her beau Ranbir, the Raazi star countered and mentioned that the Sanju star did not responsible for it and that she has always been this way.

Talking about being detached like Ranbir, Alia said, “I’ve always been like that. It has nothing to do with Ranbir. People keep saying Ranbir and I are so similar. I don’t think he’s detached. We don’t have or rather I don’t have the ability to pretend. So, if I’m interested, I’m interested. Also by default, my face wears a perpetual frown. I could be feeling ecstatic. But you wouldn’t know that because I’ve got this frown on my face. So, it’s not because of Ranbir.” Back then, Alia also claimed that she is hardly in the moment as too many things are on her mind and hence, she mentioned that she is constantly in some other place in her head. She said, “I’ve always been this way. Of late, there’s just so much going on in my mind, it’s not a good thing. I’m not present in the moment. I’m constantly flying somewhere else. Ranbir is not like that. He’s quite the opposite.”

Off late, Alia’s photos with Ranbir’s dogs have been going viral on the internet and fans have been loving it. Recently, when Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others got together at Ranbir’s house, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared photos on social media that sent fans into a meltdown with excitement. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, . As per a recent report, the first look of the film may be out in August 2020. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

