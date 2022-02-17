Alia Bhatt on being candid about her relationship: Ranbir Kapoor is somebody I deeply love, nothing to hide

Alia Bhatt has been all over the news for her personal and professional life. While the actress is busy promoting her much talked about movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, she is also going strong with her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, Alia made the heads turn of late when she admitted being married to Ranbir Kapoor in her head during one of her interviews. Clearly, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has thrown caution to the wind when it comes to talking about Ranbir and their relationship.

Recently, Alia, in a conversation with Indian Express, spoke about making her relationship public and said that she has gone past the point where she felt the need to hide it. Explaining it further, Alia asserted that there is a point when doesn’t feel like about the personal things in life as they are too protective of it or maybe unsure about it, however, she emphasised that there is nothing to hide about her relationship with Ranbir. This isn’t all. Alia also admitted being deeply in love with the Rockstar actor and stated that she believes in the relationship. “He is somebody I look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years,” the actress added.

To note, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for a while now and are expected to tie the knot soon. This isn’t all. The lovebirds will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's new home almost ready, wedding date to be announced soon?