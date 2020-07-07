Alia Bhatt being considered to star in Oscar winner Resul Pookutty's biopic on soldier Baba Harbhajan Singh?

For the unversed, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty plans to make his debut as a producer with a film that is set to explore stories around Indian soldier Baba Harbhajan Singh.

Oscar winner Resul Pookutty had announced a while ago that he his working on his debut production venture. The film is based on the current coronavirus pandemic times and the plot revolves around the India-China war. Now, according to a report in DNA, is being considered to play the female lead in the film. Resul Pookutty plans to make his debut as a producer with a film that is set to explore the stories around soldier Baba Harbhajan Singh who was part of the Indian Army and is remembered by many to this day.

While there are no talks about who will be cast in the film and other details have been kept under wraps, Pookutty revealed that script is almost ready. He told DNA, "The current tension between India and China is already a part of our film. It is bizarre that we had already written it and it just happened. I believe that Baba is there guarding our border. Our script is almost ready. We will take it to Army officials and get their feedback."

As per reports, the film is likely to be narrated from the point of view of a woman, the soldier's love interest. And the makers are keen to cast Alia Bhatt in the lead role. "We will have some portions of his story narrated before and after his death from the girl's side, his love interest," the award-winning sounds designer had said earlier.

