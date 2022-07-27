Alia Bhatt on being a creative producer for Darlings: Numbers don’t make any sense to me

Alia Bhatt is going to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming movie Darlings. This movie will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, the trailer of the film had released and since then fans have been jumping with joy and eagerly waiting to see the film. Darlings will also see Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles. Well, at the trailer launch event too Alia was asked a lot of questions about being a producer and now in a recent interview with Mid Day, the actress has opened up about box office numbers and how she follows her creative instinct.

Talking about the box office numbers, Alia Bhatt said that she doesn’t understand numbers. She has always marched her own beat and now after turning into a producer, she is relying on what has guided her so far, her creative instinct. “Numbers don’t make any sense to me. I have a business [bent of] mind, but if you talk numbers, I [drift] out of the conversation. When it comes to being a producer, I will always be a creative producer. I respond instinctively.”

Talking about Darlings, it is a dark comedy. The story revolves around a wife who abducts her own husband to avenge the years of mistreatment she suffered at his hands. Her mother helps the girl in this task. Shefali Shah plays Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film and it is evident from the trailer that they do share a great camaraderie on screen. Talking about this, Alia said that Darlings is a mother-daughter film. Their odd dynamic was an interesting aspect. Throughout the film, whenever my character says something, you expect the mother to respond in a certain way, but she reacts in a completely [different] manner. I have always been spontaneous [as an actor], and it was a delight to know that Shefali is the same. There was unpredictable energy flowing between us, which was great because comedy is all about timing and feeding off each other’s energy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s schedule which also stars Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she will be seen in Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

