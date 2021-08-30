Alia Bhatt believes in capturing moments while 'learning on the way' as she shines bright in happy photos.

Alia Bhatt made her way to Sofia, Bulgaria, last week and kept her fans and followers guessing over why she's in the European country. While that remains under wraps, Alia dropped a set of new photos from the outdoors and left her fans grinning wide, just like her. Taking to Instagram, Alia's latest post reflected on learning as you go along life.

In the post, the actress was seen posing for the camera amid lush greenery and donning a stylish yet casual outfit. Wearing a one shoulder pink crop top and a pair of ripped denims, Alia effortlessly pulled off the look. Overlooking a massive lake, the actress can be seen standing at a certain height and laughing her worries away.

Alia also dished out her mantra by saying that we learn on the path to success and while we are at it, we must capture those moments. Her caption for the photos read, "we learn the way, on the way —- we also must take some pictures while we do so."

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest photos below:

This is not the first time Alia is in Bulgaria. Earlier, she was shooting for Brahmastra with boyfriend and actor and director Ayan Mukerji in the European nation.

On landing in Bulgaria, Alia gave her fans a night view of Sofia from her hotel room window. And while snapping it, she captured her reflection in the window as well. Click the link below to see Alia's Bulgaria photo.

