Alia Bhatt is the best Cat mom ever and her photos with Edward, Sheeba and Pica are the cutest; Check it out

While most of us are dog lovers, Alia Bhatt is a complete cat person. Her pictures with Edward, Sheeba and Pica prove she's the best cat mom in B-Town.

Edward, Sheeba, Pica and the list goes on for as she is the ultimate cat lover. The Cat mom is not only in awe of her own cat pets but every other cat she encounters with. However, her love for Edward, Sheeba, and Pica makes it evident that she is the best cat mom in B-Town. Be it a lazy afternoon or an eventful night, Alia Bhatt's happy place seems to be with her pet cats. The actress is often found posing with her kitties. While most of us are dog lovers, Alia is absolutely a cat person and here's proof!

Like Mother, Like Cat

The first thing that Alia did after she returned from her LA trip in November was - cuddle with her pet cat Edward. Calling herself a cat mom, Alia shared a picture on Instagram where she was found lying down on the bed with Edward sitting beside her.

Her Best Bud

Not , or any other B-Town actor, Alia Bhatt's best buddy is her pet cat, Edward. The actress welcomed the cat on her birthday and named him Edward Bhatt.

Snuggling with Pica

Alia Bhatt looks all cozy and comfy as she snuggles with Pica in this adorable picture. After a long tiring day, the cat mom seeks happiness in spending time with her four-legged friend.

Kickstarting mornings with Sheeba

Alia Bhatt often likes to kick in her mornings in the company of her furry friend Sheeba. The picture sees Sheeba walking elegantly on the bed and it is all things cute.

All in a frame

It seems like a happy cat family as the three of them, Edward, Sheeba, and Pica share the frame and strike a royal pose for the camera. Cat mom Alia Bhatt is a proud parent to the three munchkins and it couldn't get cuter!

Alia sums it up for us herself

'Billi Jaha, Main Waha', Alia writes as she poses with a black cat amidst the snow.

