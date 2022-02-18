Alia Bhatt bids adieu to Berlin in snazzy look; Anushka Sharma calls her stunning, Janhvi & Ananya in awe

Alia Bhatt has been a true blue fashionista and she has proved it time and again. The actress, who had made her debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year, has managed to grab applause during her style statements. From red carpet events to film promotions, the gym looks, vacation and even the airport looks, Alia ace the art of sending the paps on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, this time, Alia has been winning hearts on the international level as she has recently attended the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

To note, Alia attended the Berlinale 2022 for the premiere of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the actress has been treating fans with stunning pics from the film festival, the Raazi actress has once again taken the social media by a storm as she bid adieu to Berlin in style. The new pics feature Alia wearing an embellished white mini dress with a slit on the side. She had completed her look with a matching white blazer with minimal embroidery work and silver stilettoes. While Alia had captioned the image as, “Bye bye Berlin”, celebs like Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor etc were in awe of her panache. Anushka Sharma took to the comment section and wrote, “Stunning”, while Ananya commented on Alia’s post as, “Obsessed”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie will mark Alia’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Alia, the movie will also star Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in the lead. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.

