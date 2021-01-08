Alia Bhatt bids goodbye to her cat Sheeba as the feline passes away; Soni Razdan says ‘Will miss you so much’

Alia Bhatt gets nostalgic as she shares pictures of her pet cat Sheeba on Instagram handle. Take a look.

Bollywood star Alia Bhat's beloved pet cat Sheeba died today. Alia loved to spend time with her cat and always shared pictures of it on her social handle. It is not mentioned how her cat passed away. The actress took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude. Her mother Soni Razdan also mourned the death of Sheeba and shared pictures on her social handle too. Alia is very fond of cats and has often revealed it to her fans.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Alia shared two pictures and captioned it as ‘Goodbye my angel’ followed by a heart emoji. In the pictures, the actress is seen holding her cat Sheeba with love. Soni Razdan also wrote, “RIP Sheeba.We named you after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one you had such a regal air. My mornings will never be the same again. Thank you for the abundance of love you blessed me with Sheebles will miss you so much.”

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×