Alia Bhatt Birthday: Bhatt Sisters, Pooja & Shaheen, have super special wishes for actress on 27th birthday

Alia Bhatt, who turned 27 today, was wished by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt on Instagram with some adorable posts.

Birthday girl has a whole lot of social media love to soak in today as the actress has some special wishes lined up for her from her sisters. The actress, who turned 27 today, was wished by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and half-sister Pooja Bhatt on Instagram. Sharing a dreamy picture with Alia, Shaheen wrote, "Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child.” Happy Birthday to my best friend. You will never know the joy you bring to my life - I am grateful for you every day."

We wouldn't be surprise if Alia teared up a little after reading Shaheen heartfelt wish for her. was all hearts for the wish as he dropped two heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt took us back in time as she shared a 'Then and Now' photo of Alia Bhatt. While one picture was from Alia's childhood, the other from the sets of Sadak 2. Pooja also shared a family photo that was unmissable with the caption, "Forever."

Check out Alia Bhatt's birthday wishes below:

