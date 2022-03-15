Alia Bhatt Birthday: Bollywood to Hollywood, here's her decade-long journey of wins, failures and learnings

Over a span of 10 long years, Alia Bhatt has successfully established herself as Hindi cinema's topmost actor. The birthday girl, who turns 29 this year, has won over the hearts of Indians through her various characters, terrific performances and solid intuition of picking good scripts. With conquering Bollywood, Alia is now spreading her wings far and wide.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut was announced this month, just days before she could turn 29. Basking in the glory and success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi's terrific run at the box office, Alia revealed she will be joining Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a thriller titled Heart of Stone.

Alia's career trajectory was probably not something that trade analysts or people in the movie business could have carved out or predicted. With every film, the actress has surprised her audience, treated her fans and made haters take note. When she faced criticism for her debut Student Of The Year, Alia took it upon herself to change her path and made way via her pathbreaking performance with Highway.

While Alia's career has been about many wins and a few failures, the learnings have been many. Personal and professional, the actress truly believes in doing her best and then leaving her fate in the hands of the audience. Even when it comes to controversies, the actress now lives by the rule: If I have nothing nice to say, I will not speak. Amen to that!

Today, on Alia's 29th birthday, we have taken a look at the actress' incredible career timeline. Check it out:

