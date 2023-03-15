Alia Bhatt Birthday: Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘Raha’s beautiful mom’; Kareena Kapoor calls her ‘best actress ever’

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and wishes for the gorgeous and talented actress have been pouring in right from midnight. Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor wished her ‘bahurani’ on Instagram, while Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram story to pen a lovely birthday wish for her ‘darling Aaloo.’ Now, Alia’s colleagues and friends from the film fraternity have also made her birthday extra special by penning lovely wishes for her. Find out how Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Pooja Bhatt wished Alia on her 30th birthday!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a sweet birthday wish for Alia Bhatt. She took to her Instagram story to share a cute throwback picture of her kissing Alia Bhatt on the cheek. The monochromatic picture shows Alia Bhatt grinning widely, and the picture is just too adorable. Along with the picture, Bebo also showered her love on Alia, calling her the best actress ever. Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best actress ever...love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place.” Kareena is currently on a vacation in Africa, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sonam Kapoor’s wish for Raha’s beautiful mom Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture that shows Alia and Sonam warmly greeting each other at an award show. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to Raha's beautiful mom! @aliaabhatt.”

Anushka Sharma also shared a solo picture of Alia Bhatt, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Alia! wishing you love and light always." Meanwhile, Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt dropped some lovely pictures of Alia posing with her and their father Mahesh Bhatt. “Happy International @aliaabhatt day,” she wrote. Ananya Panday shared a picture of birthday girl Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story and heaped praise by writing, "Happy Happy birthday to my most favourite girl! Honest, real, lovely.. I could go on and on. You're goals on and off screen I hope you have the most special day and year Al @aliaabhatt.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor drops a sweet birthday post for 'Bahurani' Alia Bhatt; Riddhima Kapoor calls her 'darling Aaloo'