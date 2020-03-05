Alia Bhatt is blown away by Kiara Advani and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s performance in Guilty

As Kiara Advani starrer Guilty is all set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, Alia Bhatt is all praises for the actress’s performance in the project.

The year 2019 has been quite favourable for Kiara Advani who gave two blockbuster hits with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The diva has been praised for her performance in both the movies and she has certainly stood out as a versatile actor. And now Kiara is once again creating a buzz for her upcoming project on Netflix titled Guilty. Helmed by Ruchi Narain, the movie is produced by Dharma Production and features Kiara playing the lead role of a rebellious girl named Nanki.

Guilty will be releasing on March 6, 2020, the makers recently held a special screening of the movie for the industrywalas and the project is already receiving an overwhelming response. Interestingly, the Kabir Singh actress’ performance has also received a thunderous response for Guilty. Joining the league, also sang praises for Kiara. Interestingly, Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is also making her debut with the Netflix project. Hailing the project, the Raazi actress wrote, “So so so proud of you my baby girl @akansharanjankapoor.. I can’t believe this is your first film!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani you are a star! Blown away by your performance!”

Overwhelmed by the praises, Kiara reshared the Gangubai Kathiawadi post and expressed her gratitude towards Alia. She wrote, “Thank you so much Alia” followed by a heart emoticon.

Apart from Guilty, Kiara will also has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershah opposite and Kartik Aaryan’s much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

