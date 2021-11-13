Alia Bhatt blushes as she shows her & Ranbir Kapoor's pic as phone screensaver & it’s truly 'Ishq Wala Love'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talked about couples in the tinselvile. And while they are dating each other for a while now, it is always a treat to watch them together. Interestingly, Ranbir-Alia’s relationship once again made the headlines today after the actress went on to answer some candid fan questions in a recent video. Amid this, while one of her fans quizzed her about the screensaver of her phone, the Student of The Year actress went all blushing as it happened to be her adorable pic with Ranbir.