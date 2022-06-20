Alia Bhatt bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s family in London over dinner; Poses with Shweta Bachchan, Armaan Jain

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. There is no denying the fact that the actress never fails to stun her fans with her pictures. Well, we all know that she is currently in London where the actress is shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut project, Heart Of Stone. Well, a picture of her bonding with Ranbir Kapoor’s family over dinner has surfaced on the internet and it is going viral for all the right reasons. The picture is proof that Alia is indeed close to the entire Kapoor family and enjoys spending time with them even when Ranbir is not there.

In the picture, we can see the entire family twinning in black attires. On one side of the table sits Alia Bhatt looking lovely as always in black attire. Sitting next to her is her sister Shaheen Bhatt wearing a purple jacket and then sits Shweta Bachchan looking pretty. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are also present while Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda accompany them. The fan page that shared this picture wrote, “Even with Ranbir not there, Alia and Shaheen are hanging out with his family in London. LOVE how close their families have become over the course of their relationship. Added some other Fam-Jam pictures as well.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. With this film, Karan Johar will be stepping in the shoes of a director after a hiatus of almost 7 years. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time that the two stars will be collaborating with each other on the silver screen. Brahmastra’s trailer was launched recently and fans have been going gaga over it.

