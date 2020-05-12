Alia Bhatt brightens up our quarantine days as she croons to Humsafar in a throwback video; Watch

Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt croons to Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar in a throwback video; Take a look

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, , as per reports, has been living in with boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star and mom Soni Razdan had confirmed the same when she said that Alia and Shaheen aren’t living together amid the lockdown. As proof, a video of the same had gone viral online which had Alia and Ranbir walking together in his building with their dog. That said, recently, Alia Bhatt was with Ranbir Kapoor, and family after passed away. From attending the funeral to the prayer meet to accompanying Ranbir and family to Banganga, Alia has been standing like a rock with Ranbir and his family.

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia Bhatt penned a long note for the late actor and mourned his death and shared unseen throwback photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. That said, today, while browsing through the internet, we came across a throwback video of Alia Bhatt wherein she is seen crooning to a song from her film- Badrinath Ki Dulhania titled Humsafar. In the said video, Alia Bhatt is seen singing the song while recording it herself and as always, Alia Bhatt has proved that besides acting and dancing, she is an amazing singer, too.

During a recent interview, filmmaker and dad Mahesh Bhatt had said that Alia had visited him and his wife recently but took all the precautions to keep them safe. Yes, Mahesh Bhatt said since Alia Bhatt lived just a small distance away, she came to meet them, armed with mask and gloves. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor and also, she will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Also, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. As per reports, it is being said that the set of Gangubai has been dismantled owing to the rent of the set and since there won’t be any shootings in the near future, the makers of the film have deiced to dismantle the set.

Check out the video wherein Alia Bhatt is crooning to Humsafar here:

Credits :Instagram

