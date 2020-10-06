Alia Bhatt is burning the midnight oil as she resumes shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was shooting just before the lockdown, has picked up Gangubai Kathiawadi right where he left off and Alia Bhatt is bringing her A-game.

is back to work and is burning the midnight oil! Yes, you heard that right. The actress has resumed filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai and the cast and crew has been pulling an all-nighter. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, SLB, who was shooting just before the lockdown came into effect, has picked up right where he left off. It was earlier reported that a large part of the film's set in Mumbai's Film City was taken down due to the monsoons.

However, a portion of the set which resembles Mumbai's Kamathipura was left untouched. Gangubai Kathiawadi's cast and crew now shoot in the evening and the filming goes on till early morning.

A source told the portal, "To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup."

The film which revolves around Gangubai, the fierce madam of Kamathipura brothels in the '60s, will see Alia in a never before seen avatar.

Keeping Covid 19 restrictions in mind, SLB is shooting with only a 50-member team and Alia is scheduled to wrap up her scenes soon. As for the film's songs, the source added, "While television actor Shantanu Maheshwari had filmed his song before the lockdown, the shoot of two more tracks is on the cards."

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Gigi Hadid or Alia Bhatt: Who walked the runway better in Prabal Gurung?

Share your comment ×