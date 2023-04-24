Alia Bhatt buys multiple homes in Bandra, gifts 2 flats worth Rs 7.68 cr to sister Shaheen Bhatt; Reports

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses of her generation. She is a brilliant actor and also makes sure to prove her acting prowess with the challenging and versatile roles that she takes up on-screen. Last year proved to be a fruitful year for her both on the professional and personal front. She got married, stepped into motherhood, announced her debut Hollywood film, her film Gangubai Kathiawadi broke all box office records and produced hit films under her own production house Eternal Sunshine. She is growing financially and there is no doubt about that because the latest reports suggest that she has invested a hefty amount in properties recently through her production house.

Alia Bhatt invests money in properties

According to reports in ETimes, it is said that Alia Bhatt has invested in properties and bought multiple homes in Bandra in the month of April. The first flat is spread across 2,497 sq ft and reportedly, Alia has paid Rs 37.80 crore for the apartment which is bought by her production house in Bandra West. According to a news portal, this new address is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill. She also reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore and the sale agreement is registered for April 10, 2023. Apart from this, it is said that Alia also gifted two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore. These flats are located in Juhu in Gigi Apartment located in Juhu.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt beautifully captures Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s father-daughter moment in this candid click