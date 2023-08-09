Alia Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor after meeting Heart of Stone's Gal Gadot: 'Wonder Woman made me coffee'

After receiving immense love for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut. Her first American film Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan starts streaming in two days. Alia is doing an out and out action thriller for the first time and will be seen playing the role of the antagonist. The fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia portray a negative character and win hearts by showcasing her talent globally. In a new promotional interview for the movie, Alia opened up about her first meeting with co-star Gal Gadot and how immediately after that she had called her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt on when she met Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot for the first time

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Alia Bhatt opened up about the time she first met Gal and how the actress gave her a warm welcome and made her coffee despite being tired. She said, “I have to tell this story because it’s the first impression I have of Gal beyond what I saw on screen of her as this massive star. We went into her trailer, Tom (Harper) and I, and she had just finished filming. She had a whole week of hectic work and she was tired. She was so warm and she asked us if we wanted coffee. And I was expecting someone to walk in with coffee but she went and she made the coffee herself in her trailer and she gave it to us."

Alia Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor after first meeting with Gal Gadot

Alia also mentioned that in her excitement of meeting the Wonder Woman actress and sharing a coffee with her, she had immediately called her husband, Ranbir. She had shared all the details with him on the phone call. “I remember speaking to my husband Ranbir after that. I was like, ‘Ranbir, she made me coffee. Can you believe? Wonder Woman made me coffee.’” she said.

Talking about Gal’s nature, Alia added, “She’s so warm, grounded, caring and this film she was also a producer so this was really her baby. She really started this film and the vision of it from scratch along with the other creators.”

Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper releases on Netflix this Friday.

