Alia Bhatt calls Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella 'epic'; Sonam Kapoor says 'Wish I was there'

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. On Saturday, he created history after he performed at the Coachella music festival. His video has stormed the Internet and netizens can't stop gushing over him. They are all praise for Diljit for making India and the industry proud. Even the celebs have been lauding and cheering for Diljit. A while ago, new mommy Alia Bhatt took to social media and expressed excitement about the actor's power-packed performance.

Alia Bhatt cheers for Diljit Dosanjh

Alia, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor, took to her Instagram story and shared Diljit's video from Coachella 2023. In the video, the Udta Punjab actor is seen donning an all-black outfit paired with a black turban and black sunglasses. Along with the video, she wrote, "EPIC!!!!" and tagged Diljit. Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared the video and wrote, "Insane! I wish I was there!" Have a look:

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen hailing Diljit. She went on to call him 'the OG'. She wrote, "The OG. Ufff @diljitdosanjh." Bebo and Diljit are all set to reunite in The Crew after Udta Punjab and Good Newwz.

Work front

Alia recently wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Sonam will be seen in Blind. The first look was revealed recently and it got her fans quite excited.

