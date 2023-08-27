Alia Bhatt calls herself Allu Arjun’s ‘biggest fan’ as she congratulates him for National Award; actor REACTS

On August 24, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced by the respective heads of the jury members. This year, the films certified and released in 2021 competed for the prestigious award. At the 2023 National Films Award, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film. As for the Best Actress award, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for their films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Acclaimed actor Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for the film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1.

A while back, Allu Arjun congratulated Alia and Kriti for their big win at the coveted award.

Allu Arjun pens congratulatory message for National Award winners

Along with Alia and Kriti, the Arya 2 actor also congratulated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and makeup artist Preetisheel Singh for winning an award.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award. So elated personally for your win. #GangubaiKathiawadi Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear. Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more. I was personally so happy to see it win soo many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_produc. Also congrats to our beloved @preetisheel on winning the national award.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt calls herself Allu Arjun’s ‘biggest fan’

On receiving praises from the man of the hour, the Gully Boy actress reposted his message and congratulated him for the big win. She wrote, “Congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance- your biggest fan.”

Check out her post here:

What's next for Allu Arjun?

After breaking all records at the box office, Allu Arjun is currently filming the second instalment of the action-drama film, Pushpa 2: The Rule which is expected to release next year.

Alia’s work front

As for the Darlings actress, she is soaking in all the positive responses to her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. 2023 proved to be a big year for her as in addition to winning the National Film Award 2023, she also made her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone alongside international stars like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to throw party to celebrate National Film Award win; biggies to attend