Alia Bhatt calls herself and Ranbir Kapoor strong individuals, reveals not being ‘ek jism do jaan’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often express their love for each other at events, on social media and in public. At present, the two stars are basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra and are also gearing to step into parenthood soon. While interacting with NDTV in a recent interview, both Alia and Ranbir opened up about their personal life and finding love on a movie set.

Alia quipped that she and Ranbir Kapoor are very strong individuals and not ‘ek jism do jaan’ types. The Dear Zindagi actress added that they have a beautiful equation as companions and a great working relationship since they are passionate about movies. She also added that they respect each other’s personalities and professional commitments.

Ranbir Kapoor on his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Alia Bhatt’s personality can be daunting sometimes. He laughed and expressed that Alia can be boisterous and gets him to do photoshoots for Instagram before an event which can be daunting. But Kapoor further added that he's reached a point in his life where if someone says 2+2=4, he would happily agree. The actor further confessed in all seriousness that Alia is the best manager in the world.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

