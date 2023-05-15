Alia Bhatt calls Raha her 'lucky mascot'; Reveals why she looks at her daughter for approval

Actress Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and the power couple welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November 2022. Currently, the duo is enjoying their new phase of parenthood to the fullest. Amid her personal achievements, Alia has been enjoying her successful career too. With several box office hits to her credit and making her debut at Met Gala 2023, the new mommy is surely slaying it like a queen. Recently, Alia spoke about motherhood and called Raha her 'lucky mascot'.

On Sunday night, Alia jetted off to Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. She was recently announced as the Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci. While speaking to News 18, Alia shared how she wants to make Raha 'proud and happy' with her work. Post the arrival of her baby, the actress has been on a roll quite literally. Speaking about the same, Alia said, "My priorities post motherhood have changed a hundred percent. It’s a very happy and beautiful progression that comes very naturally. I believe its human nature where your world revolves around yourself up to a certain point with maybe only a select few people coming after you and your needs, and suddenly, it’s all about this one person and their needs and it’s all related to that."

After having a glorious 2022, Alia is now all set for global domination in 2023. The actress credited her daughter for her success. She said, "Raha is, of course, my lucky mascot (smiles). Anything I do now is to make her proud and happy." Alia also added how she waits for Raha's approval. Sharing an anecdote, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed, "Even when I was coming here, I was all dressed up and went to say bye to her. Everyone in the room told her, ‘See how nice mama’s looking.’ She was looking at me and I was waiting for her to give me that smile so that I could leave home. It’s all about getting her approval and little smile. She’ll always be the biggest charm in my life."

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone this year. It also stars Gal Gadot in an important role. Apart from this, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

