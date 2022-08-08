Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘beautiful actor’, opens up on changes in life after marrying Brahmastra star

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. This year has been very lucky for them as the two have entered into two new phases of their relationship in a very short span of time. These two tied the knot in April and after a couple of months, Alia even broke the news of her first pregnancy. The Brahmastra couple is on cloud 9 as they are soon going to step into parenthood. Well, the Dear Zindagi actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released OTT film Darlings and next will be seen with hubby Ranbir in Brahmastra. In a recent interview with Filmfare, she opened up about how her life has changed after marriage.

Alia Bhatt on changes in life after marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is her best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between them. He is the same person according to her. The actress added, “Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it's a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him.”

Alia Bhatt reveals the kind of actor Ranbir Kapoor is

Alia Bhatt added that she has so much love and respect for him. She feels that Ranbir is the easiest actor to work with. Alia also added that he is always very calm on set. He is the most punctual. He is also so accommodating and so giving. “When you shoot with Ranbir, you can feel a silent energy. You don't feel his stardom or his presence in that overbearing sort of way. It's so natural and it's so calm. He is such a beautiful actor. You can't see him preparing for his role and working hard to get into character. And I am very much like that as well,” quipped the actress.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Apart from Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in the period drama Shamshera, where he shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His next film Brahmastra will release on the 9th of September. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

