Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Boyfriend Ever', shares PIC of him copying her Namaste pose

Alia Bhatt took the whole Internet by storm and created a buzz as soon as the trailer of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial garnered a lot of praise and fans appreciated Alia in her never-seen-before avatar. Earlier in the day, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also reviewed the trailer for the paparazzi and copied her Namaste pose from the film when paps asked him about the trailer. The whole gesture by Ranbir was cute and awwdorable at the trailer launch event.

After Ranbir’s act, Alia is on cloud nine and declared him as the “best boyfriend ever.” She took to Instagram to appreciate Ranbir and posted a collage of their photos in the same pose. To unversed, Alia has never shied away from showing her love for Ranbir and her Instagram is full of their pictures. She often expresses her love and appreciation for him on social media. The couple often gets papped together in events and parties.

See Alia’s Instagram story here:

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25 this year. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raazi, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Alia had also changed her name to Gangubai on social media post trailer launch that created a buzz among her fans.

The couple will share the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The first part of the film will release on September 09 this year.

