Alia Bhatt calls Shah Rukh Khan her favourite 'actor, person & producer'; Thanks him for co-producing Darlings

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, for her upcoming release titled Darlings.

Alia Bhatt unveiled the trailer of her next film, Darlings, day before yesterday. She co-produced the film along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia, in her tweet unveiling the trailer of Darlings, wrote that she was nervous, thrilled and emotional as she shared the link to the trailer of the film. Shah Rukh Khan quoted her tweet and told Alia about how anxious he was about the release of the film apart from saying he felt they made a good film. Alia Bhatt acknowledged Shah Rukh’s tweet and quoted his tweet saying, “And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/produced ever! Thank you for doing this with me… and post the release, we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten, haha! Love you the most!!!!” From the look of it, it is safe to say that Darlings is going to be an enjoyable watch, next Friday.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's Tweet:

Alia impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, got a good response and so did Darlings, which happens to be her first production venture, co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Heart Of Stone, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

