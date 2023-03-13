Alia Bhatt cannot stop praising Deepika Padukone after she presented at 95th Academy Awards

India has been in a celebration mode ever since we won big at the 95th Academy Awards this morning. We all woke up to the good news of winning not one but two Oscar Awards. The first one went to the team of Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film and the other one went to RRR’s Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song. Another thing that made us all proud was the presence of Deepika Padukone at the stage of Oscars as a presenter. A lot of fans stood in support of the actress and her look but the one name who got our attention was Alia Bhatt who could not stop praising Deepika.

Alia Bhatt praised Deepika Padukone

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Deepika Padukone’s look from the Oscars 2023. The Piku star stunned in a custom-made off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and gave mermaid vibes. She also flaunted her new tattoo inspired by the beauty brand on her neck. Praising the Bollywood beauty, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife wrote, “This beauty making India proud and how….” Deepika announced the musical act based on RRR’s Naatu Naatu and her speech is going viral. Everyone is praising the way she held herself with poise and elegance.

Check out the post:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone has a lot of exciting projects in her hands. She has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film Project K with Big B, Prabhas and Disha Patani. She also has the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt just wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film is directed by Karan Johar who sat on the director’s chair after almost 7 years. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone stuns in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown