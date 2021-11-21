Alia Bhatt cannot wait to watch Neetu Kapoor make a comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Alia Bhatt may not officially be a part of the Kapoor family but the actress already shares a super strong bond with Ranbir Kapoor's mum Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The lovebirds are expected to tie the knot in first half of 2022 but before that they have individual film projects lined up for theatrical releases.

While Alia and Ranbir have their respective films, the actor's mum Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback to the big screen after several years. For the unversed, Neetu will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film's release date as well as the first look was recently launched.

The cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo received a thunderous response from their fans for the film's first look. However, Neetu Kapoor also got some loving support from Alia Bhatt who re-shared her Instagram post on her Instagram Story. Sharing Neetu's Jug Jugg Jeeyo post, Alia used the GIF to profess her excitement for the film. The GIF read, "OMG I can't wait."

Neetu's heartwarming film announcement read, "A film and people that are so close to my heart for multiple reasons! Come celebrate the wholesomeness of family with #JugJuggJeeyo. Coming to warm your hearts in cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Check out Alia Bhatt's post for Neetu Kapoor below:

While Neetu's film will be releasing on 24 June 2022, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will grace the big screen with Shamshera in March 2022.

