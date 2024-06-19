Alia Bhatt can’t stop gushing over Deepika Padukone as she drops delightful PICS with baby bump

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy, their fans have been waiting with bated breath to have a glance at her baby bump and pregnancy glow. Among the many celebs who showered the soon-to-be parents with immense love were Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

As the Fighter actress dropped new pictures flaunting her adorable bump, her bestie Alia Bhatta came to the comments section to compliment how gorgeous the mom-to-be is looking.

Alia Bhatt drops love-filled comments on Deepika Padukone’s baby bump images

After much anticipation and a lot of chatter, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stellar public appearance together in Mumbai after the announcement when they went to cast their votes during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Since then, the pregnant actress has been spotted out and about in the city, ensuring she satiates her pregnancy cravings.

While those glimpses made her fans shed happy tears, DP’s admirers jumped with joy when she dropped a couple of new images, proudly flaunting her baby bump. “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!” she wrote in the captions.

Take a look:

Soon after, scores of followers took to the comments section and expressed their delight in watching those adorable images. Alia Bhatt also joined them and commented ‘Gorge’ with multiple red heart emojis on her bestie’s post.

Take a look:

The Jigra actress was joined by several other celebs who went ‘woah’ on seeing Deepika’s new images. Actress Rakul Preet Singh penned, “Uffffff I fainted,” while Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “So beautiful.”

Shibani Akhtar thinks Deepika is looking ‘stunning’ while Tanya Ghavri opined, “Prettiest mommy to be.” Karan Singh Grover, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hansika Motwani, Farah Khan Ali, singer Harshdeep Kaur, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and mom-to-be Masala Gupta also penned lovely comments.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

The ever-so-stylish and talented actress made her first Hindi film appearance opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. In her extensive career, she has been part of big projects like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and many others.

She started 2024 with Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and is all set to share the screen with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and other biggies in Singham Again.

