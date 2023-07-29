Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over husband Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk at Kunal Rawal's show; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their PDA moments melt the hearts of fans. Every time the actors appear in interviews, they never forget to praise each other. The respect and love they have for each other is very precious. Ranbir recently graced Kunal Rawal’s ‘Dhup Chao’ collection at India Couture Week 2023 and walked the ramp in style. His wife-actress Alia had a hot reaction on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over husband Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk at Kunal Rawal's show

Famous costume designer Kunal Rawal showcased his new collection at ‘Dhup Chao’ collection at India Couture Week 2023 and Ranbir Kapoor was the showstopper. He rocked the ramp wearing ethnic black attire. Ranbir donned a stylish, buttoned-up kurta that featured a shimmering yet classy appeal and was perfectly complemented by lungi-esque pants. The Brahmastra actor set the stage ablaze with his charismatic charm.

The video of Ranbir Kapoor walking the ramp was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Soon after posting, Alia Bhatt reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and added a 'hot' emoji.

Have a look:

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's ethnic look

As soon as the video of Ranbir walking the ramp in ethnic attire was shared, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "He walks with great confidence. It's not easy to carry this kind of outfit." Another commented, "No one can match the level of Ranbir Kapoor he is a born Superstar." "Daddy slayed the runway," commented a third fan. "That walk, that confidence," praised another fan. "Amazing... He knows how to carry the ramp," wrote a fifth fan. Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. Animal will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1, 2023. And, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh.

