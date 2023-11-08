Alia Bhatt can't stop praising mother Soni Razdan; calls her 'beautiful' and 'casual queen' at Pippa screening

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan's adorable Instagram exchanges often dish out all sorts of mother-daughter goals. Apart from her superstardom, Alia is also closely associated with her extended family, especially her mother Soni Razdan. Recently, Soni attended the screening of the forthcoming war movie Pippa and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress could not stop praising her mother's fashion sense.

Alia Bhatt praises mother Soni Razdan

On November 8th, Soni Razdan attended a special screening of Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur starrer war movie Pippa. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to shower praise on her mother. The National Award-winning actress shared Soni's picture and captioned it, "My beautiful mother just being a casual queen." She also gave a shoutout to Pippa in which Soni plays a supporting role.

Alia Bhatt shared unseen PICS on mom Soni Razdan's birthday

On October 25th, Alia took to her Instagram to share some unseen pictures of herself with her mother. It was the special occasion of Soni's birthday. She wrote, "On your birthday I look back at one of my birthdays.. I spent the whole party sitting on your lap cause I was too scared of the inflated Godzilla which I drove you up the wall to get me..But nonetheless I look perfectly content and happy and clearly there’s no place I’d rather be..

Happy birthday mothership .. we’d be nothing without you.. grateful for you every single minute every single day.." love you (black heart emoji)"

About Pippa

Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and stars Ishaan Khatter as Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta. Balram was in the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It also stars Soni Razdan as Ishaan's mother and Mrunal Thakur as his sister. Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees', Pippa will premiere on November 10th on Amazon Prime Video.

