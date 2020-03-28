  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt captures Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs as well as her cat in the frame & shows off her photography skills

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs and of her cat. The Raazi star was left smitten by the click and we wonder if it was captured by Ranbir or Alia. Check it out.
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: March 28, 2020 12:12 pm
News,Ranbir Kapoor,alia bhattAlia Bhatt captures Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs as well as her cat in the frame & shows off her photography skills
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saturday began on a happy and pawsome note for Alia Bhatt as she shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs Lionel and Nido on Instagram handle. The diva has been spending time at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and while doing so, she is urging people to stay at home. Post the Filmcity was closed down due to Coronavirus lockdown, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot got stalled and the actress decided to quarantine at home. Being a pet lover, Alia loves cats and has Edward with her. But, her beau Ranbir has two dogs Lionel and Nido. 

On Saturday, Alia shared a click of Ranbir’s dogs Lionel and Nido and left fans wondering was the adorable photo captured by the Sanju star. While the photo of the English Mastiff and French one looked absolutely adorable, Alia’s reaction on seeing the two was even more endearing and it looked as if the Brahmastra star was completely smitten by the two furry friends. Alia shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Time to show off some photography.. Ufff” with a heart emoticon. 

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look like a made for each other couple in this black and white sketch

Not just this, she further shared a photo of her cat and captioned it as, “Look at that face! #lovethypet.” In another post, she captured one of Ranbir’s dogs and captioned it, “LOVE!.” Clearly, the Brahmastra star is using quarantine time to show off her photography skills. 

Check out Ranbir and Alia’s pet’s photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Look at that face! #lovethypet

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LOVE!

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

Meanwhile, owing to Coronavirus scare, several people started abandoning their pets and Alia took to Instagram to raise awareness that pets don’t cause COVID 19. She and her sister Shaheen urged people not to abandon their pets. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020. 

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement