Alia Bhatt captures a selfie as she goes cycling with Mahesh Bhatt, mom & sis in a throwback family vacay; PIC

Alia Bhatt enjoys cycling with daddy Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as she clicks a selfie to capture the moment; Take a look

Whenever used to get time from her busy shooting schedule, the Raazi actress used to often take off for mini vacations and gateways. From jetting off for family holidays with Mahesh Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt to enjoying a loved-up vacay with beau to chilling with her girl gang on vacations, Alia Bhatt’s vacation photos are something that always went viral on internet in no time.

And as we speak, since all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and like of all us, Alia Bhatt, too cannot take off for her vacations, therefore, we happened to come across a throwback vacation photo of Alia Bhatt with her family. In the photo, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt are seen enjoying a bicycle ride while Alia clicks a sun-kissed family selfie. In the photo, Alia looks delightful as she looks vacay ready in her summer essentials.

Now, it is being reported that since the lockdown, Alia Bhatt has been living in with beau Ranbir Kapoor, and yesterday, Alia posted a photo on social media after she completed her fitness challenge and revealed that she has gotten better at a lot of things. Alongside a mirror selfie, her caption read, “60 days later - Stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge." Also, what caught eveyone’s attention was Alia’s new haircut as she chopped off her tresses and fans wondered if Ranbir Kapoor turned hairstylist for Alia Bhatt.

Check out Alia Bhatt's throwback vacay with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a series of films lined up- Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and ’s Takht.

