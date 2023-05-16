Alia Bhatt casts her magic spell in a short black dress at the Gucci Cruise Show 2023; see first PICS

Alia Bhatt always manages to grab all our attention with her fashion game. She never fails to stun at events and red carpets. All eyes were on her ever since she left to attend the Gucci Cruise Show at Seol. The RRR actress has gone on to become Gucci’s first Indian Global Ambassador and is sure making us proud. After attending the MET Gala 2023, this is the second global event in a row and Alia chose to go all black in her first appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s first look from Gucci Cruise Show 2023 out

Alia Bhatt chose to go all-black for her first look at the Gucci Cruise Show 2023 in Seol. She wore a short black dress with round cuts all over it with a silver border. The dress was sleeveless. The actress kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair tightly in a single ponytail. With smoky eyes and red lips, the actress looked lovely. She completed her look with black heels and held a small transparent handbag which complemented her look. Last but not least, her killer smile like always will surely make your heart melt.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show is going on at the Gyeongbokgung Palace and it started at 4.30 pm IST. Apart from Alia, the show will be graced by K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean singer IU (Lee Ji-eun), and actor Shin Min-a.

Recently, Alia shared the good news with her fans on her handle and expressed excitement about becoming Gucci's Global Ambassador. She wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

