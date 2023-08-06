Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of Darlings; shares unseen BTS moments with Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and team

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood star has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, with some brilliant performances and notable films. The talented star made her debut as a producer in 2022, with the Netflix movie Darlings. The project, which is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, emerged as an OTT blockbuster and earned immensely positive reviews from audiences. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle and shared a special video on her story, as Darlings completed a year of its release.

Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of Darlings

The actress-producer shared a lovely compilation of her memorable moments with the cast and crew members of Darlings, from the sets of the film. In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen having a blast with her talented co-stars, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew, during the highly exciting reading sessions, rehearsals, and shooting of the Jasmeet K Reen directorial. Alia's BTS compilation shows some interesting blooper videos which were recorded during the shoot.

From the lovely BTS moments, it is quite evident that the entire cast and crew members shared a lovely bond with each other while making the film. Along with the video compilation, Alia also shared some of her personal and candid moments from the sets of the film. "One year of Darlings (red heart emoji)," the versatile actress captioned her post.

Check out the screengrabs of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post, below:

About Darlings

The dark comedy film, which marked Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with director Jasmeet K Reen, revolves around an abusive marriage. The popular star played Badrunnisa Shaikh aka Badru, a young woman who is facing domestic abuse from her alcoholic husband, Hamsa Shaikh, played by Vijay Varma. Shefali Shah played the role of Badru's mother Shamsu, while Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew appeared as their friend, Zulfi.

Darlings featured Vijay Maurya, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Karmakar, Santhosh Juvekar, and many others in supporting roles. The Netflix film is jointly produced by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma, under the banners Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

