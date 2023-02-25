Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 yr of Gangubai Kathiawadi, twins with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Gangu wala safed’; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. We do not need to speak about her talent at all, because her movies and her brilliant acting speak for itself. The actress has recently stepped into a new phase in her life after she welcomed her baby girl Raha Bhatt Kapoor. Last year has been a spectacular one for her both in terms of her professional and personal life. From delivering a blockbuster to getting married to welcoming her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia has had it all. Talking about her blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film has clocked 1 year today. Celebrating the day, the actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt shares a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Taking to her Instagram handle. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her and her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the picture, we can see the actor-director duo twinning in white. Alia looks lovely as she can be seen wearing a white-colored satin blazer. She has left her hair open and accessorized her look with a white pearl earring. Sanjay on the other hand dons a white-colored cotton kurta and stands beside the actress and holds her. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, “One year of our Gangu #gangubaizindabad #ganguwalasafed.” Check out Alia Bhatt’s post:

Ranbir Kapoor reveals who is more possessive between him and Alia Bhatt At a recent event, where Ranbir Kapoor was present to promote his upcoming film Main Jhoothi Tu Makkaar, the actor was quizzed that who amongst him and Alia Bhatt is more possessive? Talking about possessiveness, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Jab main younger tha tab main shayad zyada possessive that. But now that I am older, I understand life more, thodi duniyadaari bhi aa gayi hai. I think possessiveness bahut hi ek selfish emotion hai. I think you have to be very secure, you have to give that freedom to your partner. I think sabse important cheez jo hoti hai ek relationship me wo hai respect. Agar aap respect karte ho ek dusre ko, if you give each other time and give love and respect then ye possessiveness and choti choti cheez beech me nahi aati.”

