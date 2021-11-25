Alia Bhatt celebrates 5 years of Dear Zindagi with fan made pictures & videos; WATCH

Dear Zindagi has clocked five years today. Helmed by filmmaker Gauri Shinde, the Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer released on the big screens in 2016 and was loved and well-received by fans and critics alike. Today, on November 25th, the film has turned five and Alia is marking the day in the most special way. A few hours back, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a gallery of pictures and videos that consisted of fan-made art and video edits. Check them out.

Tonight, Alia took to her Instagram space to celebrate 5 years of her film, Dear Zindagi. The actress posted several pictures and videos made by fans. One painting showed Alia’s character from the film on a bicycle, while another portrayed a scene from the song ‘Tu Hi Hai’. Still another picture had a dialogue said by Shah Rukh Khan’s character Dr. Jehangir Khan, a counsellor, in the film, which reads, “Rona, gussa, naftrat, kuch bhi khulkar express nahi karne diya. Ab pyaar kaise express kare? – Dear Zindagi”. Sharing these pictures, Alia captioned them, “#5YearsOfDearZindagi”.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Dear Zindagi touches upon the subject of mental health, insomnia, and depression, as it follows the story of Kaira, (Alia) a cinematographer by profession. As she struggles to keep up with the curve balls thrown her way in both her personal and professional life, she seeks the help of Jehangir, whose unconventional ways of treating Kaira help her cope better. Dear Zindagi has been directed by Gauri Shinde and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions.

