Alia Bhatt celebrates with burger & fries as Gangubai Kathiawadi enters 100 cr club; Ranveer Singh reacts

Alia Bhatt ’s latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has crossed the 100 crores mark today, on the 10th of March. While the actress celebrates this win with a vegan burger and ‘a fry’, it looks like the cinemas are back in business after a pandemic-induced halt in business for two years. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the theatres on the 25th of February, 2022. Both Bhansali and Alia have been getting raving reviews from fans and critics alike for their work in the movie. With viewers thronging in to watch Gangubai on the silver screen, the Alia starrer has reportedly become the fourth Hindi film to cross the 100 crore mark post-pandemic after Sooryavanshi, Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi), and 83. A few moments back, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures in which she can be seen celebrating this achievement with a burger and a fry. Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned the post, “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia (inverted smiley emoji and 100 emoji) Thank you for all the love (white heart emoji and crescent moon emoji)” As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans, friends, and well-wishers who congratulated her. Among others, was a goofy comment from her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star, Ranveer Singh, who wrote, “(heart eyes emoji, burger emoji) NOMNOMNOM’. Take a look:

Earlier today, a video went live on the official YouTube channel of Pen Movies, where Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali could be seen having a conversation about their film, their favorite and toughest scenes, what they took home from the experience, and more.

SLB asked Alia what happened with her as an actor through the process of filming Gangubai Kathiawadi, and what she has discovered new in herself. To this, Alia quickly replied without an iota of hesitation that Gangubai has become her alter-ego. She also expressed that she took up this film for the sole reason of getting to fulfill her childhood dream of working with him. “I discovered that Gangubai is my alter ego. Or, I don’t know whether I have lived with the character so deeply, that now she comes out in moments which I can’t control and people are like, ‘okay, this is not Alia, this is Gangubai.’ So, that’s never happened to me with any character,” said the actress.

