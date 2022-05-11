Alia Bhatt celebrates four years of Raazi as she shares BTS glimpses of her journey as Sehmat

Alia Bhatt is an actress who has given us several iconic movies in her career of around a decade. From playing a girl next door to a mafia queen, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has played versatile roles and she has left a mark on the audience with her impressive performances. Amid this, her 2018 release Raazi holds a special place in everyone’s heart as Alia was seen playing the role of an undercover spy Sehmat who helped India win the 1971 war against Pakistan.

It was considered as one of Alia’s best performances and marked her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. And now, as Raazi has clocked four years of release, Alia celebrated the milestone by sharing several BTS moments from her journey as Sehmat. The BTS moments with director Meghna Gulzar, Vicky, Soni Razdan, etc. Alia’s post certainly got the fans nostalgic and left them in awe of the actress’ beauty. Besides, it also featured a beautiful pic of Alia posing with Vicky and Meghna.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Raazi as it completes four years of release here:

Meanwhile, Alia has been creating waves with her personal and professional life. The actress broke a million hearts recently as she had tied the knot with her beau Ranbir Kapoor last month in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, is now working on Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will also star Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Ranbir and will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

