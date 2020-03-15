Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday with girl gang post a quick road trip; Check inside photos and videos

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt has definitely had a great start to her birthday with cake and her near and dear ones, check out the photos and videos right here.

Birthdays are always special and they become a celebration when you are someone who has a huge fan following and well, is every bit of that sensation. She is one of the most loved actresses in B-town and she has to her credit, some of the finest films. Right from her debut movie up until now, when she has quite a huge line up of films, Alia is in a great space, both personally and professionally. And today, she is celebrating her 27th birthday.

And well, it looks like the Gully Boy actress has kickstarted it on a high note with her girl gang, including her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and her best friends. Everyone took to social media to share photos and videos from her birthday celebration and it looks like they have gone on a getaway for the weekend and of course, celebrate her birthday. Alia is seen cutting not one but two cakes and she is definitely having a fun time. The actress kept her look simple for the midnight celebrations in denim shorts and a white shirt to go with it.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photos and videos right here:

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming release with , Brahmastra. The actress is currently working on Gangubai Kathiawadi, and will also be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur co-starrer Sadak 2, 's multistarrer Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

