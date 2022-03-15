'Alia Bhatt chand thi chand hi rahegi': Fans send warm wishes to Gangubai Kathiawadi star on her birthday

Actress Alia Bhatt won several hearts with her stint as Shanaya in the 2012 film Student of the Year. She has proven her acting prowess in movies such as Highway and Raazi. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her latest flick Gangubai Kathiawadi. Fans lauded her performance as Gangubai. As Alia is celebrating her 29th birthday today, fans and loved ones poured in sweet wishes on social media. They flooded Twitter with warm posts on her special occasion.

A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Aliaaaa. Gangu chand thi chand hi rahegi. Alia chand thi chand hi rahegi.” Another user wrote, “The Quen forever I Love aliaa so so much. Alia…she is always cute and beautiful. And all aliaa films is my fav until now around from 7 years know this beautiful girl and see her films so proud of you my fav I hope for you Happy birthday #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt.” Similar tweets continued to flood social media.

See some of the fans’ wishes here:

Earlier today, Ayan Mukerji had revealed Alia Bhatt’s first look as Isha from their upcoming film Brahmastra. The 31-second teaser gave a glimpse of Alia’s different moods as Isha. She looked bubbly, chirpy, glamorous, fearless, and determined. Interestingly, this first look video of Alia also had a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor wherein the diva was seen holding him close to her. The movie marks her first collaboration with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from this, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in her kitty. She will also be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

