Alia Bhatt changes Instagram DP to ‘favourite picture’ with Ranbir Kapoor, hours after announcing pregnancy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm today as the lovebirds announced their first pregnancy. And now, hours after their announcement, the actress has also changed her Instagram display picture. Have you seen it yet?

Some time back, Alia took to her Instagram space and changed her Instagram display picture. This time, she put her ‘favorite picture’ with hubby Ranbir Kapoor as her new DP. In the photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen facing each other, as they stand close in an embrace. The actress is seen laughing as Ranbir holds her close. This picture was first shared by Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram space today after the huge announcement. Sharing this photo, she captioned the post, “God bless (two red heart emojis).” Within some time, Alia reacted to the post and commented, “My favorite picture (slew of red heart emojis)”. Well, this is quite evident now, as Alia has also kept this snapshot as her new profile picture.

Alia Bhatt’s new Instagram display picture with Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Alia’s filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt too expressed his joy. “Well, Alia is going to be playing ‘The’ role of her life, and the director, and the producer this time is life. She is known for great roles and great talent that she has displayed, for which she has risen to great heights. But now life is going to direct her, and is going to make her the vehicle for this new universe that’s going to step out of her being,” shares the proud father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Alia and Ranbir have a special lineup of films. Ranbir will be soon seen in the period actioner Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, which will hit theatres on the 9th of September, 2022. Apart from this, Alia has her maiden production Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She will also be seen in her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt revealed she has started thinking of baby names: ‘They seem attractive to me’