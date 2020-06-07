Alia Bhatt channels her inner Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with her latest sunkissed photo

Alia Bhatt treated fans with a gorgeous picture of her on her social media account but it is the caption that has grabbed our attention. Check it out.

The extended lockdown has given an opportunity for everyone to spend more time with their family and loved ones. Among all, is utilizing the free time on her hands to its fullest potential. The actress has been making the most of her quarantine period by indulging in creative stuff. From baking to writing, Alia had been making the best use of the quarantine period and has been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine period. Recently, Alia grabbed attention when she along with , Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima were posing for a photo where RK is pretending like he is off to sleep already.

And today, Alia has treated fans with a sunkissed photo on her social media account. In the picture shared, we can see the Gully Boy actress gazing out at the beautiful sunset from her balcony. Alia looks gorgeous as she looks out while the beautiful rays of the sun fall on the actress's face. But it is the Kalank actress's caption that has grabbed our attention. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "सूरज हुआ मद्धम (Suraj Hua Maddham)" For the uninitiated, Suraj Hua Maddham is a famous romantic track featuring and Kajol from 's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Shaheen and others are having the perfect family night; See PHOTOS)

As soon as Alia posted the photo her best friend and Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "My chaand."

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be venturing into the South film industry with RRR.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×