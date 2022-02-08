Alia Bhatt channels retro vibes with red roses in her hair and dreamy saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions.

Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi and doing it in style. The actress on Tuesday morning dropped one of her gorgeous looks for the gram and it was all things stunning. Alia channeled retro vibes as she wore a dreamy white and ivory saree. Taking some inspiration from her character, Alia's stylist went the retro route as the actress opted for fresh red roses as her hair accessory. The flower rose is seen several times in the film as Gangubai's character uses it as a hair accessory as well as carries it in her hand. Sharing a series of photos, Alia captioned it, "AA RAHI HAIN GANGU Sirf cinema main - 25th February Se." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love struck and heart emojis and were in awe of Alia's look. Check out Alia Bhatt's photos below:

Alia has been sharing several stills and moments from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will finally be hitting theatres on 25 February after multiple delays due to the pandemic. It will also premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival as well as release in Telugu on 25 February.

The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and will also star Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari.

