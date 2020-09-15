Alia Bhatt channels Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off for a stunning PHOTO: Can’t stop, won’t stop moving

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a mesmerising photo of herself. However, it was her caption that proved her love for international pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Actress was snapped last evening spending time with beau and his family as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was celebrating her 40th birthday at home. The gorgeous star dropped in to wish Riddhima and even surprised her with a video of dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi with Ranbir. Amid this, on Tuesday, Alia took to social media to drop a mesmerising photo of herself. However, it was her caption that drew fans in and proved to them that she is a complete Taylor Swift fan.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared an alluring photo of herself from a recent photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a white tank top and her hair is left loose in the photo. She can be seen turning muse in the most gorgeous manner and flaunting her hairstyle for a picture-perfect click. However, Alia’s caption took cues from Taylor Swift’s song Shake it Off and it left netizens in awe. Earlier too, while spending time with sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia has expressed her love for the international sensation.

In her caption with the gorgeous photo, Alia wrote, “but I keep cruising, can’t stop won’t stop moving ..” Several fans left heart emoticons on the comments and praised her stunning look in the same.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s photo:

Meanwhile, last night Alia spent with Ranbir, , Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, Alia was snapped while arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actress is waiting to return to the sets of her film with Bhansali. She will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she is off late seen in the city while she resumes dubbing for Brahmastra. Brahmastra stars Alia and Ranbir in the lead role and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Earlier, it was announced to release on December 4, 2020. However, now, due to COVID 19, shoots were stalled and new release date may be announced.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

