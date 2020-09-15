  1. Home
Alia Bhatt channels Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off for a stunning PHOTO: Can’t stop, won’t stop moving

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a mesmerising photo of herself. However, it was her caption that proved her love for international pop sensation Taylor Swift.
361422 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 08:02 am
Alia Bhatt posing for a photoshootAlia Bhatt channels Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off for a stunning PHOTO: Can’t stop, won’t stop moving
Actress Alia Bhatt was snapped last evening spending time with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was celebrating her 40th birthday at home. The gorgeous star dropped in to wish Riddhima and even surprised her with a video of dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi with Ranbir. Amid this, on Tuesday, Alia took to social media to drop a mesmerising photo of herself. However, it was her caption that drew fans in and proved to them that she is a complete Taylor Swift fan. 

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared an alluring photo of herself from a recent photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a white tank top and her hair is left loose in the photo. She can be seen turning muse in the most gorgeous manner and flaunting her hairstyle for a picture-perfect click. However, Alia’s caption took cues from Taylor Swift’s song Shake it Off and it left netizens in awe. Earlier too, while spending time with sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia has expressed her love for the international sensation.

In her caption with the gorgeous photo, Alia wrote, “but I keep cruising, can’t stop won’t stop moving ..” Several fans left heart emoticons on the comments and praised her stunning look in the same. 

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

but I keep cruising, can’t stop won’t stop moving ..

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

Meanwhile, last night Alia spent with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, Alia was snapped while arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actress is waiting to return to the sets of her film with Bhansali. She will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she is off late seen in the city while she resumes dubbing for Brahmastra. Brahmastra stars Alia and Ranbir in the lead role and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Earlier, it was announced to release on December 4, 2020. However, now, due to COVID 19, shoots were stalled and new release date may be announced. 

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dance together & plan a surprise for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her birthday; WATCH

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

I love Taylor Swift she's a perfect role model for every girl in the USA she's wonderful

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I am not a alia bhatt fan but I don't know why ppl hate her.Is it her fault to be a star kid? C'mon we don't choose our family. If you don't like her don't watch her movies, stuff related to her but atleast don't throw shade on her. She is a girl too, she have feelings too. It doesn't mean that she is a star kid then she doesn't deserve love and support she only deserves too much shade and hate it is very very bad thing.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Alia you are the best actress l have ever seen natural beauty

Anonymous 15 hours ago

If you will caption your ugly pics with my queen Miley songs lyrics i will kill you. Stay away

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Stay away from my queen....u can never be like Taylor Swift..... she's is a gem

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Don’t insult Taylor swift

Anonymous 21 hours ago

you may not stop,but people have stopped watching you!Alia bhatt who?

Anonymous 23 hours ago

YOU GO, GIRL!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

ya, please go away.

Anonymous 23 hours ago

who is this short below average ugly man ??

Anonymous 23 hours ago

kangana's PR..chill

