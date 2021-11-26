Alia Bhatt chills poolside with her girl gang in NEW photo from Anushka Ranjan's Mehendi celebrations.

Alia Bhatt took time out from her hectic shoot schedule in November to be present for her close friend Anushka Ranjan's wedding celebrations. The festivities kick started with the Mehendi and was a total three-day affair with several Bollywood stars in attendance. While several photos and videos have made its way to social media, we chanced upon a new picture.

The new photo was shared by the bride's mother, Anu Ranjan, on Instagram and shows the girl gang chilling by the poolside. Alia Bhatt can be seen in her stunning pink outfit with sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Aakansha Ranjan on either sides. Alia's mum Soni Razdaan and Anu Ranjan, who are close friends, can be seen smiling wide for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Anu Ranjan captioned it, "Always heart to heart." Alia took her style statement a notch higher as she elevated her fuchsia pink outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.

Check out the unseen photo below:

Alia was busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in New Delhi with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. The actress' photos from the set have surfaced on social media.

She also recently attended AP Dhillon's concert in Gurgaon with co-star Ranveer as they jammed to his hit tracks like 'Brown Munde'.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar dance to Lamberghini in unseen video from wedding festivities