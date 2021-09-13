Alia Bhatt chooses 'progress over perfection' as she starts off her Monday with yoga

Alia Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast and there are no two ways about it. The actress loves to either hit the gym or indulge in a bit of yoga to kickstart her day on a positive and energetic note. On Monday, Alia Bhatt did just that as she began her day with yoga. Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that she's getting better at it with each passing day.

Alia shared a couple of photos which she can be seen acing a yoga asana. In the photo, the actress can be seen stretching backwards on her yoga mat. The actress worked out from the comfort of her home as she can be seen doing the asanas in her living room.

Not just that, Alia revealed via her caption that progressing each day in her yoga journey is of utmost importance than perfecting it. The caption for her post read, "progress over perfection (yellow heart emoji) #happymonday @anshukayoga." Alia's yoga pose seems to have impressed her mum Soni Razdaan who commented with a surprise emoji as well as a hands clapping and heart emojis.



On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the highly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film's trailer took social media by storm as Alia features in a never-before-seen avatar. The actress also has Brahmastra in the pipeline with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as well as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with .

Alia has also wrapped up shooting for her maiden production venture Darlings alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

